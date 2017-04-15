Jodie Emery faces criminal drug trafficking charge in court next week

While the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau announced its marijuana legalization legislation this week, next week Jodie and Marc Emery will be in criminal court facing criminal drug trafficking charges and more. Conviction usually means prison.

Jodie Emery joins me today.Is there profit at the end of the commercial cannabis rainbow? Former NORML (U.S.) exec dir Allen St. Pierre explains and there’s a Deloitte study to underscore.

And a question for you to finally deal with the ‘gateway drug’ issue.

Is the world wobbling on the brink of a hot shooting war? Are countries choosing partners? Colonel Peter Mansoor was the executive officer to General David Petraeus during the Surge in Iraq and authored “Surge.”

Colonel Mansoor will share his thoughts. And have America’s fighting men and women received a morale boost with Donald Trump as their Commander in Chief?

The Mother Of All Bombs (MOAB) isn’t it’s official name, bu according to Douglas Wissing, three times embedded with U.S. troops in Afghanistan and author of Hopeless But Optimistic says dropping the MOAB was a huge mistake and that the U.S. cannot win the conflict in Afghanistan. We’ll talk to Doug Wissing who about 3 years ago shared with us that American military members called Baghram Airbase in Afghanistan Rocket City because of the many insurgent attacks on the base.

And for the marchers out in the streets today (tens of thousands expected in the U.S.) demanding your President release his income tax forms, may I gently suggest you “get a life.” Are you going dressed as Klingons or Romulans? And, if you’re marching and are unemployed, couldn’t you be spending your time more constructively in your own self-interest? I’ll open the phone lines.

Catherine Swift, former CEO and Chair of the CFIB (WorkingCanadians.ca), Linda Leatherdale, former MONEY editor of the Toronto Sun (LindaLeatherdale.com) and former Liberal MP Michelle Simson (@Michelle Simson) and the most opinionated 30 minutes of talk radio on Beauties and the Beast.

