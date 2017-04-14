Partnership supports transitional housing for people living with HIV or AIDS

Eleven transitional apartments are being developed in Saskatoon to support individuals with HIV or AIDS who are at risk of homelessness following medical stays at Sanctum Care Group.

Dubbed the Beehive project, the transitional housing will also support those with mental health and addictions issues who are taking control of their health.

One of the developers of the project, Taylor Stewart, said the initiative is one way to tackle homelessness in the city.

“I’m a huge supporter of the work that Sanctum and AIDS Saskatoon are doing,” the president and CEO of Stewart Property Holdings said.

“The chance to partner with them and do something really innovative has been amazing.”

People leaving Sanctum who still need some support to manage the psychological aspects of living with HIV will be able to stay at the Beehive.

They will received holistic, transitional support from onsite experts and outreach staff from Sanctum, AIDS Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Health Region.

Indigenous programming, cultural ceremonies, healing opportunities and peer-to-peer support are also part of the programming that will be offered.

The federal government’s homelessness partnering strategy is providing over $480,000 to Stewart Property Holdings for the project.

“The face of homelessness is ever-changing, and we recognize the pressing need for providing timely and tailored support to communities,” Jean-Yves Duclos, the federal minister of families, children and social development, said in a statement.