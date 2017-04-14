Entertainment
April 14, 2017 5:33 pm

Fargo Season 3 set to film at Calgary elementary school April 17

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

"Police" vehicles belonging to the Fargo TV series production seen in Calgary on April 14, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary fans of the TV series Fargo should be on the lookout Easter Monday as filming is set to take place in the Mayland Heights neighbourhood.

The third season of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.

A notice to local residents from Calgary Economic Development says the filming will primarily take place at Mayland Heights School on Maunsell Drive N.E. and there will be a number of “no parking” areas as a result.

A variety of trucks and vans used in the show and labelled “Meeker County Forensics” could be seen parked in the area Friday afternoon. The vehicles arrived Thursday and are set to pull out Monday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Click through the gallery to see the production vehicles below:

Fargo filming 6

“Police” vehicles belonging to the Fargo TV series production seen in Calgary on April 14, 2017.

Global News
Fargo filming 5

Cars parked in the Mayland Heights area belonging to the Fargo Season 3 production in Calgary.

Global News
Fargo filming 3

“Police” vehicles belonging to the Fargo TV series production seen in Calgary on April 14, 2017.

Global News
Fargo filming 2

“Police” vehicles belonging to the Fargo TV series production seen in Calgary on April 14, 2017.

Global News
Fargo filming 4

Season 3 of the TV series Fargo is set to film at Mayland Heights School in Calgary on April 17, 2017.

Global News

 

The notice emphasized FargoS3 Productions Inc. is a local Calgary production company.

According to a notice on the Alberta government’s Culture and Tourism website, Season 3 film dates in the province started Jan. 6 and last until May 2.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ewan McGregor
Fargo
Fargo filming in Alberta
Fargo filming in Calgary
Fargo in Mayland Heights
Fargo season 3
FargoS3 Productions Inc.
Mayland Heights School
TV shows filming in Calgary
TV shows that film in Alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News