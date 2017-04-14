Fargo Season 3 set to film at Calgary elementary school April 17

Calgary fans of the TV series Fargo should be on the lookout Easter Monday as filming is set to take place in the Mayland Heights neighbourhood.

The third season of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.

A notice to local residents from Calgary Economic Development says the filming will primarily take place at Mayland Heights School on Maunsell Drive N.E. and there will be a number of “no parking” areas as a result.

A variety of trucks and vans used in the show and labelled “Meeker County Forensics” could be seen parked in the area Friday afternoon. The vehicles arrived Thursday and are set to pull out Monday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The notice emphasized FargoS3 Productions Inc. is a local Calgary production company.

According to a notice on the Alberta government’s Culture and Tourism website, Season 3 film dates in the province started Jan. 6 and last until May 2.