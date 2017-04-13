Winnipeg Blue Bombers add third receiver to roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added American receiver T.J. Thorpe to their roster.

The 23-year-old is the third receiver to join the team in as many days. The Bombers brought on T.J. Lowder on Wednesday and Quinshad Davis on Tuesday.

Thorpe spent time with the NFL’s Washington Redskins before being released prior to the start of last season. He received All-ACC honours while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Thorpe finished his collegiate career at Virgina, catching 23 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown.

The Bombers will hold their annual mini-camp from April 26 to 28.