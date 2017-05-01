Nova Scotia Election: Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie candidates

Quick take: Lloyd Hines is the Liberal incumbent in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

Candidates

Liberal: Hines was first elected to the legislature in 2013. He was natural resources minister under the Liberal government. Prior to his move to provincial politics, he was the longtime warden of Guysborough municipality. He recently came under scrutiny for his use of taxpayer money while warden.

Progressive Conservative: Rob Wolf is a part-time teacher at St. Francis Xavier University. Prior to that, he was a teacher and school counsellor at St. Mary’s Academy in Sherbrooke. He was president of the Central Nova Conservative Association for former MP Peter MacKay.

NDP: Marney Simmons is the former mayor of Mulgrave. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a freelance writer and editor.

Riding background

History: Hines won the riding in 2013 with 40 per cent of the vote. It has traditionally swung between electing Liberal and Progressive Conservative MLAs but went orange in the 2009 NDP sweep.

Boundaries: The riding covers most of Guysborough County and stretches from Murphy Cover to the Canso Causeway. It includes the towns of Guysborough, Mulgrave, and Sheet Harbour.

Demographics: Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie is a vast, rural riding. It includes the Sable offshore natural gas project and a goldmine. The area also relies on forestry and fishing.