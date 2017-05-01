Nova Scotia Election: Antigonish candidates

Quick take: This will be a riding to watch. Randy Delorey is the Liberal incumbent, but the riding has elected MLAs from all three parties in the past three elections.

Candidates

Liberal: Delorey was first elected in 2013. He was finance minister under the Liberal government. In 2013, he joined cabinet as environment minister but moved to finance in a 2015 cabinet shuffle. Prior to being elected, Delorey was a professor in the faculty of business at St. Francis Xavier University.

Progressive Conservative: Ray Mattie is a musician and entrepreneur. He has also done work for the IWK Children’s Wish Foundation and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

NDP: Moraig Macgillivray is a small business owner and a social justice advocate.

Atlantica Party: Jeffery Ryan Smyth is the candidate for the Atlantica Party in this riding.

Riding background

History: Delorey was elected in 2013 with 42.78 per cent of the vote. Prior to Delorey’s election, Antigonish was taken by the NDP in 2009 during the party’s election sweep. Before that, the party was held by the Tories from 1999 to 2009. With the exception of the NDP’s 2009 win, the riding has alternated between the Liberals and PCs.

Boundaries: The riding includes both the town and county of Antigonish, along with the Mi’kmaq community of Afton and the Acadian community of Pomquet.

Demographics: St. Francis Xavier Academy is a major employer in the riding, and the school brings in a large population of students living on and off-campus. Fishing and forestry also make up industry in the community.