Investigations
April 13, 2017 11:59 am

Missing Oakville woman last seen at downtown Hamilton bar

By Reporter  AM900CHML
Missing Oakville woman last seen at Hamilton bar.

Missing Oakville woman last seen at Hamilton bar.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

A 27-year-old Oakville woman, last seen at a bar in downtown Hamilton almost two weeks ago, is the subject of a missing person alert.

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating Krista Lee Valvasori.

She was last seen at Happy Hourz on MacNab Street North on Friday, March 31.

Police describe Valvasori as white, 5′ 5″, 135 pounds and of “average build.”

She has long, light brown hair, and blue eyes, wears prescription glasses and has tattoos on both of her wrists.

Investigators add that they are concerned for her well-being, describing Valvasori’s disappearance as “out of character.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halton Regional Police Service
Krista Lee Valvasori
Missing Woman
Oakville missing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News