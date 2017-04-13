Missing Oakville woman last seen at downtown Hamilton bar

A 27-year-old Oakville woman, last seen at a bar in downtown Hamilton almost two weeks ago, is the subject of a missing person alert.

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating Krista Lee Valvasori.

She was last seen at Happy Hourz on MacNab Street North on Friday, March 31.

Police describe Valvasori as white, 5′ 5″, 135 pounds and of “average build.”

She has long, light brown hair, and blue eyes, wears prescription glasses and has tattoos on both of her wrists.

Investigators add that they are concerned for her well-being, describing Valvasori’s disappearance as “out of character.”