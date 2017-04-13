Family of Loretta Saunders cheers as N.S. court dismisses appeal in murder

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from the women who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Saint Mary’s University student Loretta Saunders.

On Thursday, Victoria Henneberry, who was representing herself, told the court she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “panicked” when she entered the plea.

The entire hearing took less than an hour before the panel of three Nova Scotia appeal court judges came back with the unanimous view that the appeal be dismissed.

In the courtroom, family and friends of Saunders erupted in loud cheers as Henneberry was taken away by sheriffs.

“We are very pleased with the work that the crown done,” said Miriam Saunders, the mother of Loretta.

“I was praying on it. I left it to the Lord and my daughter’s soul.”

She said she felt the justice system worked in favour of her family, however there’s more work to be done to bring justice to the hundreds of missing and murdered aboriginal women throughout Canada.

“The media has done us well, the justice system has done us well, but there are families of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls that aren’t treated the same as my white-passing sister,” said Delilah Saunders, Loretta’s sister.

Outside the law courts, family and friends stood together as drummers performed an honour song.

The body of Saunders were found off the Trans-Canada Highway Route 2 west of Salisbury, N.B. in late February 2014, about two weeks after she was reported missing.

Henneberry and Blake Leggette, who has also been convicted in Saunders’ murder, were roommates of the 26-year-old student. The pair sublet a room and when they ran into financial problems and could not pay rent, they killed Saunders.