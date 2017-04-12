Water main breaks at critical point in distribution system

A ruptured water main means about 50 Enderby properties will be without water likely until late Wednesday afternoon.

The line broke where it crosses the Shuswap River.

The affected properties are east of the Enderby bridge.

They will be under a boil water advisory when the service is restored with an interim solution.

If there is discolouration or an unusual odour, residents are advised to run their taps until the water clears and phone City Hall at 250-838-7230 to report the problem.

Scuba divers will check the rupture site to determine the viability of repairing the line.