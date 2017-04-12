First ‘Detroit’ trailer: John Boyega tries to protect the city during 1967 riots

The first trailer for Detroit, an upcoming movie about the deadly 1967 riots in the city, was released on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, is a look back at the devastating riots that took place over five summer days in 1967.

In the film, John Boyega stars as a police officer who witnesses firsthand the clash between the African-American community and the law enforcement.

READ MORE: John Boyega promises to be ‘fan’s fan’ on set of new Star Wars movie

“I’ll sleep when they stop rioting,” Boyega says over the phone in the trailer.

In addition to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor, the cast includes Will Poulter, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Joseph David-Jones, Algee Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Hannah Murray and singer Miguel.

“It’s a war zone out there,” a voiceover says later in the trailer. “They’re destroying the city.”

READ MORE: Lisa Bloom calls Fox News ‘a cesspool of sexual harassment,’ demands investigation

Nearly 1,200 people were injured and 43 people were killed in the five-day riot, which began after police raided an unlicenced bar celebrating the return of two Vietnam War vets and arrested everyone present.

The incident resulted in widespread fires, mob violence and sniper fire as U.S. federal troops and state police attempted to stop the riots, also known as the 12th Street riot.

Detroit is set to hit theatres on Aug. 4, one week after the 50th anniversary of the 12th Street riot.

Watch the trailer above.