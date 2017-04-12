Feeling exhausted? Here’s why you may have springtime headaches, drowsiness

Springtime ushers in more sunlight, warmer temperatures and longer days. But why are there so many of us battling lethargy and headaches coming out of winter hibernation?

Turns out, there are a handful of reasons why you may be feeling sleepy, foggy and fighting off migraines now that spring has arrived.

“Everyone experiences [springtime sleepiness] for different reasons. They’re dragging themselves around the whole day and struggling to make it through. It’s hard to focus or concentrate on what you’re doing when you’re so sleepy,” Dr. Mark Boulos, a neurologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the University of Toronto, said.

“The truth is researchers have identified a number of different triggers for migraine headaches – bright lights, warm temperatures, too little sleep,” Dr. Sian Spacey, a neurologist and University of British Columbia professor, told Global News.

Boulos and Sian Spacey explain why you may be bleary-eyed over the next couple of weeks.

A change in your bedtime

In mid-March, most Canadians turned their clocks forward by an hour to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time. That slight change is enough to tamper with your internal clock, the experts say.

Post-DST, stroke risk increases along with more accidents on the road, for example.

If you’re already grappling with a pre-existing sleep problem, your symptoms can worsen.

“It can throw off your sleep cycle for a while,” Boutos warned.

Fatigue is what could be to blamed for your springtime headaches if you aren’t getting enough shut-eye at bedtime.

Mornings start earlier, too

Longer days are great – when you wrap up the workday at 6 p.m., it’s still bright outside. But the morning light comes earlier, too. That means the birds are chirping by 5 a.m. and the light seeps into your bedroom.

“In the winter, you could go to bed at 2 a.m. and sleep in and it’s still relatively dark in the morning. You can’t pull this off in the summer because the sun comes up so much earlier. It’s really hard to sleep in a bright environment,” Boulos explained.

“Sleep time can be more restrictive because of this,” Boulos said.

You have longer days, too. You’re more likely to go for a jog in the morning, and socialize at night in the summer. This can drain your energy.

Allergies don’t help either

You have runny eyes, a stuffy nose and you can’t stop sneezing. Once springtime rolls around, you’re a victim of allergy season.

“You have a histamine release and that makes people sleep. Neurotransmitters in the brain are fighting off allergies and that makes you feel sleepy and groggy,” Boulos said.

Temperature swings usher in migraines

As much as a 5 C jump is enough to bring on the sharp migraines, according to Spacey.

“Many patients are referred during springtime for migraines. Migraine headaches can be a moderate and generalized pain and it doesn’t have to be throbbing but they can come with nausea, or light and sound sensitivity,” Spacey told Global News.

Weather, from changes in humidity, temperature, storms, extremely dry conditions, could play a part in why you’re getting headaches come springtime.

Barometric pressure adds tension

“The changes in barometric pressure are a big one. When the weather is more moody and we have high and low pressures coming in and out it’s one of the biggest triggers, especially on the West Coast,” Spacey said.

It’s akin to what you might feel when you’re landing on an airplane, she described.

Here’s how to cope

The experts agree: While one trigger may not bug you, they can add up. But they can also be controlled. Your job is to keep an eye on your symptoms and triggers.

While you can’t control the weather, you can make sure you’re getting enough sleep, sticking to only sleeping in your bedroom instead of watching TV or reading on your tablet, and ensuring your room shuts out the morning light if you aren’t a deep sleeper.

Keep an eye on your diet and exercise levels, too, and stay hydrated. Seek help if it’s allergies that are sparking bouts of sleeplessness or headaches.

If you’re grappling with headaches, take ibuprofen to help ease the pain while doctors can prescribe migraine-specific medications.

