Uber eyeing Lethbridge to add to its portfolio of Canadian cities

Michael van Hemmen, an Uber representative, appeared before Lethbridge City Council Monday to pitch the idea of bringing the ride-sharing app to another Alberta city.

“We’re one of those wonderful things that we don’t cost the city anything,” van Hemmen said. “We provide benefits to the city.”

He suggested it’s a matter of a minor tweak to bylaws in order to get started.

“A small, small change,” he said. “It’s literally like a sentence and a half.”

Lethbridge taxi operator Randal Prouty doesn’t buy it.

“They are taxis but they found enough tweaks to make it [so] they don’t follow the same rules and pay the same prices as actual taxis,” Prouty said.

Prouty owns Custom Cabs and says the Lethbridge market is already too crowded.

“Lethbridge is too small,” Prouty said. “We already have way too many taxis on the road.”

Uber is recognized as the cheaper alternative to a traditional taxi. The mobile app allows users to request a ride and track their driver via GPS. It’s currently being used in more than 40 cities across Canada, including Edmonton and Calgary.

“You want to be open… If you’re in favour of free enterprise and competition, Uber would be another choice for riders,” Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said.

Speaerman says Uber may actually correct the pricey local market.

“Some people rely on taxis so they shouldn’t be held hostage to the highest rates in the province,” Spearman said.

Prouty fears he might go out of business. He says a good chunk of his business comes from students.

“They love apps… It’s new, it’s cool. As soon as they start doing that, they may stick with it regardless of what the costs are, or the pros or cons, you know there’s pros and cons with everything, but it might shut me down completely.”

Global News spoke with several Lethbridge College students, all of whom were in favor of Uber setting up shop in the city.

“I think it would be a really good experience for Lethbridge,” Autumn Fowler said.

“It’s way cheaper because we are college students and we do need to save up money,” Irada Dmytrenko said.

“It might be a good way for some students to get extra money on the side too if they’re driving,” Marissa Hsu said.

“I’d be a driver, yeah,” Devon Guzzi said.

City administration is reviewing Uber’s pitch and will report back to council by June 19. If all the t’s are crossed and i’s dotted, the mayor says Uber could be up and running by the fall.