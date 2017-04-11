Wildrose to introduce motion recommending provincial judges take courses on sex crimes

With two Canadian judges being in the news over controversial statements during recent sexual assault trials, the Wildrose Party wants to act.

The official opposition plans to table a motion in the Alberta Legislature, recommending those being appointed as provincial judges pass a course focused on the current state of the law regarding crimes of a sexual nature.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean said they don’t want to interfere with the independence of the judiciary.

“Any judges, before you’re appointed, should be required to take some form of training on this,” said Jean. “That would encourage judges to know before they get appointed, but also not interfere after they get appointed.”

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said they have been keeping a close eye on any appointments they’ve made to ensure they have experience in these matters.

“It’s certainly the case that we think it is absolutely critical that judges have the compassion and experience to apply the law appropriately,” Ganley explained. “That is an expectation of every judge.”

However, Ganley says she’s pleased that the opposition is taking this issue seriously, and looking to take steps to help the victims of crimes of a sexual nature.