Quebec woman hospitalized after attack by pit bull and Boston terrier

A 64-year-old woman is in hospital after being attacked by her own dogs Monday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

The woman suffered wounds to her face, head and arms and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Montreal.

A witness had called the police early in the afternoon to report that a woman was being attacked by two dogs. Police found her in the backyard of a residential building near an elementary school in the community south of Montreal.

Police shot and killed a pit bull and confined a Boston terrier in an enclosed area before taking it to an organization that handles abandoned animals.

Police say the woman owned the Boston terrier while one of her sons, who is believed to live with her, owned the pit bull.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police spokesman Luc Tougas said there had been no previous complaints about the two dogs. He said no criminal charges would be laid in what he called a “very sad and unfortunate event.”