Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in death of Toronto teen

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Toronto teen in Mississauga earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Feb. 7, outside Habibi Lounge near Airport and Derry roads.

Officers responded to a call for an altercation, and located a victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, 17-year-old Sharmarke Farah of Toronto, was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

1am: Man shot @ Habibi Lounge at Derry & Airport Rds in Malton. Victim w/ no vital signs, taken to local hospital.

Investigators have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for Mohamud Kheyre, 20, wanted for first-degree murder in the teen’s death.

Kheyre is described as male, of Somali descent, six-foot-five, 200 pounds, with a heavy build.

Police believe Kheyre is actively evading arrest and may have fled the country. If he is located, police warn not to approach him but to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.