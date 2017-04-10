Uber opens new office, launches UberSELECT in Calgary as ridership grows

Uber continues to make its mark on Calgary, by expanding its services and opening a new office in the popular Inglewood neighbourhood.

“We chose Inglewood because it’s kind of central and so drivers from around the city have easier access to get there,” general manager Ramit Kar told News Talk 770 Monday.

Kar said the company will be able to provide support for new drivers going through the regulatory process and also give feedback from other drivers on registrar locations or priority pricing.

Kar said UBER currently employees six full-time employees at the Greenlight Hub.

Just over four months since Uber resumed operations in Calgary, the ride-share service now has close to 1,500 drivers in the city and 70,000 active riders.

“Since our relaunch in December, we’ve continued to see steady growth which has made us want to invest and become more a part of the Calgary community,” he said during a press conference.

By launching UberSELECT, the company’s luxury ride-sharing service, Uber is looking to grow even further in Calgary.

Kar said Monday the service is for customers who want to “ride in style.” Instead of a Toyota Prius, Kar added, customers could be picked up in a Lincoln Town Car, Mercedes C-Class or a Tesla.

“We’re hearing that Calgarians want this as well and so we’re giving it a shot here,” Kar said.