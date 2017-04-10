What’s in BC Liberals’ election platform?

The theme of the BC Liberals’ election platform may as well be “steady as she goes” as it mostly consists of the party’s economic track record in government, with a few shiny bells and whistles added for good measure.

The platform is outlined, in great detail, in a 128-page document released Monday morning. It was released to the media at the downtown office of a Vancouver tech company, a location chosen to reflect the platform’s partial emphasis on growing the province’s hi-tech sector.

In terms of new spending — over and above what has already been outlined in the government’s three year fiscal plan that was tabled with this year’s budget — the promises are rather modest: $50 million this year, and $157 million over three years.

The biggest single area of new spending results from the decision to cap tolls on the Port Mann bridge. That will cost $30 million in lost revenue a year, which will be made up by the government by transferring that amount to Trio, the company that operates the bridge.

The modest nature of the platform reflects the core aspects of the BC Liberal game plan since Christy Clark became premier — controlled government spending, low taxes and creation of jobs.

The BC Liberals are clearly hoping “steady as she goes” will resonate more with voters than their opponents more lavish spending promises.