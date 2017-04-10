Wab Kinew to launch Manitoba NDP leadership bid Monday morning

Indigenous activist and politician Wab Kinew is going to make his putting his name in the race to lead the Manitoba’s New Democrats Monday morning.

Kinew, 35, was first elected to the legislature last April as a star candidate for the NDP, has been talking openly about putting together a leadership bid for months.

Kinew will formally announce his candidacy for NDP leader Monday at 10 a.m. at a media conference.

Kinew was a controversial candidate in last year’s provincial election because of misogynistic and homophobic rap lyrics and social media posts that surfaced from his past. He also has convictions for impaired driving and assaulting a taxi driver, for which he was recently granted pardons, he said.

Kinew repeatedly apologized for his actions and postings. He discussed his criminal convictions in his 2015 memoir “The Reason You Walk.”

The only other candidate to put in a bid so far is Michelle McHale, a labour executive who joined the NDP a year ago.

McHale has not received any high-profile endorsements so far, and University of Manitoba political studies professor Royce Koop said her outsider status means she will have a very tough time winning.

The leadership race will be decided in mid-September. Kinew’s support in caucus includes fellow rookie legislature member Nahanni Fontaine, he said.

NDP

The NDP lost last April’s election after 17 years in power and has struggled to raise money and retain supporters.

The party also lost two of its 14 legislature seats in recent months. Kevin Chief resigned to take a job in the private sector, and Mohinder Saran was ousted from caucus after being accused of sexually harassing a subordinate — an accusation Saran has denied.

With files from the Canadian Press