Local Olympian disappointed in NHL decision to back out of Olympics

A local Olympian is speaking out against the NHL’s decision to warm the bench in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

You feel bad for them,” said Scott Moir, who won a third ice dancing championship with Tessa Virtue earlier this month, on the Canadian talent that’ll be missed on the ice next year. “As an Olympian, it makes me feel pretty proud to that (they’re) coming out to the media and saying how important it is to be in the games.

A slew of athletes has publicly spoken out in favour of competing after the NHL announced last week it wouldn’t be participating in PyeongChang, South Korea, citing conflicts surrounding scheduling and insurance coverage.

The league had insisted the International Olympic committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation pay for insurance, travel and accommodation.

In a statement released last Tuesday, the IOC said it “feels very sorry for the athletes” and that “the decision is even more regrettable, as the IIHF had offered the same conditions to the NHL as the previous Olympic Games, where the insurance and travel costs were covered.

Moir said in an interview with FM96 that he’s disappointed the players will stand by. NHL players first competed in the Olympics in 1998.

People may be surprised to hear but in our games those guys are a huge part of our team,” said Moir, pointing toward his friendship with Mike Babcock Jr., Toronto Maple Leafs head coach. “He was a role model to a lot more than just a hockey team.

There’s no word on whether the NHL will take part in the 2022 games in China.