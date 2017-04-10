Justin Trudeau to visit Juno Beach a day after touring Vimy Ridge

ARRAS, France – Fresh off yesterday’s commemoration at Vimy Ridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads today to the scene of one of Canada’s most iconic moments during the Second World War – Juno Beach.

That’s where in June, 1944 thousands of Canadian soldiers stormed ashore into northern France alongside British and American troops during the invasion of Normandy.

It was a pivotal moment in the Second World War, as the allies were able to establish a beachhead and begin to push the Nazis back to Berlin.

But like Vimy during the First World War, the Juno Beach gambit also came at great cost as 340 Canadians were killed in a single day, and another 574 wounded.

Trudeau’s decision to visit Juno after Vimy came as a bit of a surprise to some, given the two battles occurred during different wars.

However, officials say the prime minister’s trip to France is intended to honour the sacrifices of all Canadian soldiers.