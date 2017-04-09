Timeline of Canada’s deadliest avalanches

Four snowshoers who went missing in the North Shore Mountains near Vancouver
were found dead on Sunday. Police were alerted to their disappearance after a hiker called 911 on Saturday to say a snow ledge at the peak of Mount Harvey had collapsed.
There are an average of fourteen avalanche-related deaths in Canada every year, and most occur in B.C. and western Alberta.
READ MORE: Canada’s avalanche army wages war on dangerous snow
Here are some of the most fatal avalanches in Canada.
Jan. 2016: Five men, all snowmobilers from Alberta, died after a major avalanche in McBride, a small B.C. town near Prince George.
McBride comes together in aftermath of avalanche tragedy
March 2010: Two people were killed and hundreds trapped when an avalanche hit a snowmobile drag race event in Revelstoke, B.C.
Snowmobiles are collected in the area where a large avalanche occurred near Revelstoke, BC, Sunday, March 14, 2010.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Search and rescue workers stand amongst wreckage and debris in the area where a large avalanche occurred near Revelstoke, BC, Sunday, March 14, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Snowmobilers gather at the scene of an avalanche shortly after it hit near Revelstoke, B.C. on Saturday, March 13, 2010. The scope of the tragedy was still unfolding Sunday after a massive avalanche came down on a group of snowmobilers in the Monashee Mountains, apparently triggered by three daredevil sledders who unleashed a deadly wall of snow on up to 200 people below. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Langevin
A Search and Rescue helicopter heads toward the area where a large avalanche struck near Revelstoke, B.C., in this Sunday, March 14, 2010 file photo. Five snowmobilers have died in a “very large” avalanche near the interior community of McBride, B.C., prompting a rescue and recovery operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Snowmobilers gather as a rescue helicopter lands at the scene shortly after an avalanche hit near Revelstoke, B.C., Saturday, March 13, 2010. The scope of the tragedy was still unfolding Sunday after a massive avalanche came down on a group of snowmobilers in the Monashee Mountains, apparently triggered by three daredevil sledders who unleashed a deadly wall of snow on up to 200 people below. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Langevin
An aerial view of the area where a large avalanche occurred near Revelstoke, B.C., Sunday, March 14, 2010. The avalanche started near the top of the mountain and swept down the centre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Dec. 2008: Eight snowmobilers from the small mining town of Sparwood, B.C. were killed in an avalanche in nearby Fernie. More than 2,000 people attended the public funeral.
Sparwood Mayor David Wilks addresses those attending a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial, which had several thousand people in attendance, was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sparwood, B.C. Mayor David Wilks addresses those attending a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A snowmobile and portraits of the eight snowmobilers killed last week are seen prior to a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Up to 7,000 people are expected to turn out in Sparwood Sunday to say goodbye to eight local men who were swept to their deaths while snowmobiling. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A snowmobile and portraits of the eight snowmobilers killed last week are seen prior to a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Up to 7,000 people are expected to turn out in Sparwood Sunday to say goodbye to eight local men who were swept to their deaths while snowmobiling. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Photos of snowmobile victim Warren Rothel are seen during a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial, which had several thousand people in attendance, was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Thousands pack a local hockey rink during a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Family friend Scott Kozler hugs snowmobile victim Kurt Kabel’s wife during a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial, which had several thousand people in attendance, was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Mourners attend a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial, which had several thousand people in attendance, was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Family friend Tom Marston walks past photos of Leonard and Micheal Stier during a memorial service in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial which had several thousand people in attendance was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Brianne Jaegli walks past her best friend Michael Stier’s photo after addressing a gathering at a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A mourner holds a candle during a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Amy Morrow, common-law wife of avalanche victim Blayne Wilson, makes a toast to the men killed in last week’s avalanches during a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009 as the picture of Michael Stier is seen behind her. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Mourners attend a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. Thousands of people gathered in grief Sunday in the tiny mining town of Sparwood, B.C., to bid a final farewell to eight local snowmobilers who were doing what they loved when they died last weekend in a tragic string of avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A snowmobile and portraits of the eight snowmobilers killed last week are seen prior to a memorial in Sparwood, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009. The memorial, which had several thousand people in attendance, was in memory of the eight snowmobilers who were killed a week ago when they were hit by a series of avalanches near Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A notice for a public memorial being held for the eight snowmobilers who died last week in a avalanche is seen at the town’s entrance in Sparwood, B.C. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2009. The memorial service which is planned for Sunday is expected to have several thousand in attendance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feb. 2003: Seven high-school skiers from Calgary were killed in Revelstoke. It was the second major avalanche in the area in 12 days.
Mount Cheops is seen in the background near a sign on a trail head in Glacier National Park in British Columbia, Sunday February 2, 2003. Seven teens on a high-school ski excursion on Mount Cheops +-died Saturday when a half-kilometre-wide avalanche roared down from a mountainside and engulfed their group.(CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)
Pilot Cory Mercer flies over the site of an avalanche on Mount Cheops in Glacier National Park Sunday, February 2, 2003. Six boys and one girl on a ski trip with their Calgary high school died Saturday after being caught in a massive slide that swept through the Connaught Creek Valley on Mount Cheops, about five kilometres west of the Rogers Pass summit. (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld))
Glacier National Park public safety co-ordinator Eric Dafoe points to the area where students were when an avalanche hit on Mount Cheops during a news conference in Revelstoke, B.C., Sunday, February 2, 2003. Seven teens on a high-school ski excursion from the school in the treacherous back country of east-central B.C. died Saturday when a half-kilometre-wide avalanche roared down from a mountainside and engulfed their group. (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)
Strathcona-Tweedsmuir school prefects Angie Dilwari and Meecher Ayi (right) speak to reporters at the school in Dewinton, Alta., Monday, Feb.3, 2003. Seven students from the school were killed in a massive avalanche in British Columbia on Saturday. (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)
Jan. 1999: In one of the deadliest avalanches in Canadian history, nine people died in an avalanche in Kangiqsualujjuaq, an Inuit village in Northern Quebec, on New Year’s Day.
Villagers crowd a municipal garage for funeral servcies for the nine killed in an avalanche New Year’s in Kangiqsualujjaq, Que. Wednesday. (CP PHOTO) 1999 (stf/Paul Chiasson)
Shovels line the outside of the gymnasium of the school in Kangiqsualujjaq, Que. Saturday where an avalanche of snow from the hill behind crashed in killing nine people during a New Year celebration early Friday morning. (CP PHOTO) 1999 (stf/Paul Chiasson)
Sammy Etok wipes a tear as he visits the school in Kangiqsualujjaq, Que. Saturday where an avalanche of snow from the hill behind crashed in killing nine people during a New Year celebration early Friday morning. Etok who managed to free himself after being covered sh oulder-high in snow, lost his best friend Charly in the tragedy. (CP PHOTO) 1999(stf/Paul Chiasson)
A television reporter stands next to a truck that was covered with snow behind the school in Kangiqsualujjaq, Que. Saturday where an avalanche of snow from the hill behind crashed in killing nine people during a New Year celebration early Friday morning. (CP PHOTO) 1999 (stf/Paul Chiasson)
Sammy Etok gets on his knees to contemplate at the school in Kangiqsualujjaq, Que. Saturday where an avalanche of snow from the hill behind crashed in killing nine people during a New Year celebration early Friday morning. Etok who managed to free himself after being covered shoulder-high in snow, lost his best friend Charly in the tragedy. (CP PHOTO) 1999 (stf/Paul Chiasson)
Nov. 1998: Michel Trudeau, brother of Justin Trudeau, was swept into the waters of Kokanee Lake after an avalanche in British Columbia’s interior. His body was never recovered.
RCMP divers search along the edge of Kokanee Lake for the body of Michel Trudeau near Nelson, B.C. Sept.8, 1999.(CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
RCMP divers go over search details on the shore of Kokanee Lake as they continue to look for the body of Michel Trudeau near Nelson, B.C. Wednesday Sept. 8, 1999.(CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
View shows Kokanee Lake near Nelson, B.C. were the search for the body of Michel Trudeau has been renewed Wednesday Sept. 8, 1999. The search is being conducted in the lake by the slide area at left.(CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
RCMP helicopters carrying divers lift off from Nelson airstrip for Kokanee Lake Thursday Sept. 9, 1999 on the second day of their renewed search for the body of Michel Trudeau.(CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
Justin Trudeau takes to reporters about the death of his brother Michel as his mother Margaret wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference to promote avalanche awareness on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver Friday Jan. 14, 2000.(CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
(MTL103)MONTREAL,NOV.20–Former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (L), his son, Alexandre (Sacha), ex-wife Margaret Kemper and son Justin weep as they leave a memorial service for their son Michel in Montreal Friday. Michel Trudeau drowned after being swept into a lake during an avalanche in British Columbia last week.(CP PHOTO)1998(stf-Ryan Remiorz)
Justin Trudeau kneels in the snow with a shovel in his hand as he takes part in an avalanche demonstration search on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver Friday, Jan. 14, 2000. Trudeau’s brother Michel died during after an avalanche in B.C.’s interior in 1998. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)
A visitor takes in the new Kokanee Glacier cabin before an opening ceremony Saturday July 12, 2003 approximately 35km northeast of Nelson on the shore of Kaslo lake. The structure replaces the rustic, 103-year-old Kokanee Glacier Cabin where Michel, youngest son of the late former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, stayed before he was swept into the lake by an avalanche in 1998. (CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld)
Dec. 1996: Three European tourists heli-skiing on a glacier near Whistler were killed when an avalanche hit. May 1996: Three skiers, all residents of Vancouver, died in an avalanche in Bella Coola, B.C.
March 1991: Nine heli-skiers were killed on the Purcell Mountains in Golden, B.C., in one of the best-known heli-skiing areas in the world.
A skier makes his way down the fresh powder in the Purcell Mountains are a mountain range in British Columbia, Canada in Febuary , 2008. They are a subrange of the Columbia Mountains, which includes the Selkirk Mountains and the Monashee Mountains. They are located on the west side of the Rocky Mountain Trench in the area of the Columbia Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.