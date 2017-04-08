Rescue efforts underway for 5 climbers in mountains near Lions Bay

There is a major effort underway tonight to try to rescue five climbers near Lions Bay.

Few details are known, but according to North Shore Rescue, the group went missing near the summit of Mount Harvey which is northeast of the Village of Lions Bay.

A number of search and rescue teams across Metro Vancouver are trying to bring the climbers back to safety.

Search crews say the climbers have been spotted but they’re having a difficult time getting to them because the area is prone to avalanches.

The helicopter will have to land nearby and crews will have to trek on foot to get to the group of climbers.

North Shore Rescue said in a social media post the rescue was “a possible Code Alpha situation.” Code Alpha typically refers to an avalanche rescue. At this point, it is not know what happened.

Search crews first reported six people were missing, but later changed the number to five.

More to come…