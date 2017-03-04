Skier dead after avalanche in Whistler’s Callaghan Valley

A skier is dead after getting caught in an avalanche in B.C.’s Callaghan Valley.

Whistler Search and Rescue manager Brad Sills from told Global News crews were called to the Hanging Lake area of Mount Sproatt at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

He said a group of 14 skiers were caught in the avalanche with one person, a man from Vancouver, fully buried under snow. The skier’s identity has not been made public.

Search and Rescue crews, as well as two dogs from the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dogs Association, arrived at the scene and began searching for the missing skier. One of the dogs alerted crews to a location at around 3:25 p.m., where crews ultimately found the skier buried under 80 centimetres of snow, according to Whistler RCMP.

“People really do need to calm their desire to go out and ski these wide open spaces,” Sills said. “Let the snow settle out and be aware that this type of skiing is way above the risk.”

He said skiers and snowboarders need to be extremely cautious when they choose to ski under current conditions; close to one metre of fresh snow has fallen in the last three days.

Avalanche Canada reports there is a “considerable” avalanche risk for the Sea to Sky region.

Separate avalanche hits skiers

Meanwhile on the North Shore, another avalanche hit a pair of skiers in Cypress Mountain’s back country. One skier was swept up in the slide but rescue crews were able to get the man transported to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

READ MORE: Skier in serious condition after avalanche on Cypress Mountain

North Shore Rescue crews applauded the skiers for carrying avalanche equipment, saying it likely helped save the skier’s life.