North Shore Rescue searching for missing skier on Cypress

North Shore Rescue (NSR) is searching for a missing skier who is stuck on Hollyburn Mountain.

Crews are searching for a 39-year-old skier who went into the backcountry on Sunday and got stuck in bad terrain.

“They’ve now got themselves into basically a cliff band area, they’ve lost both their skis and one of their poles. They’re not able to move from that spot. We do have coordinates as to where they are, it puts them in the Nicky Creek area, off of Hollyburn Mountain,” Mike Danks, NSR team leader, told CKNW.

North Shore Rescue is advising anyone venturing up the local mountains to stay in-bounds. Avalanche Canada currently has the avalanche risk at “high” across the North Shore mountains due to “touchy” snow slabs that are reactive to human triggers.