Halifax salutes Battle of Vimy Ridge

A 21-gun salute Sunday morning started off a day of events in Halifax to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

READ: The Battle of Hill 70: Canada’s forgotten Vimy Ridge

“Vimy’s important because it’s the first time in Canadian history that all Canadians from coast to coast fought together and it shows what we can do as Canadians when we join together,” said Col. Shawn Hale, commander of the 36 Canadian Brigade Group.

“That’s a lesson for 100 years from today even. If we join together, we’re a strong and prosperous nation.”

Inside the Halifax Citadel, people had the opportunity to take a step back in time and explore the national historic site.

WATCH: A new trench exhibit at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site brings us a small taste of what it was like to walk through First World War trenches.

A parade of 100 Nova Scotian Army Cadets also took part in the celebrations at the Halifax Citadel. People of all ages came out to watch the festivities, including Brent Robson.

“My daughter’s in the cadets, she’s in the Halifax Rifles, so wanted to see her on parade,” he said. “But also, Vimy means a lot to us for what it stands for. Basically, Canada becoming a nation on its own.”

A parade of 100 Nova Scotian Army Cadets is happening now at the #Halifax Citadel @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/6ya9AbRUGw — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) April 9, 2017

Col. Hale says it’s extremely important to have young people involved in events like the Vimy Day celebrations.

“The army cadets are young individuals who want to experience a portion of military life,” he said. “These young Canadians are learning about the history and the heritage of those who came before them and pay respect to them.”

READ MORE: Vimy Ridge: WWI turning point and ‘nation-building’ moment for Canada? A myth, historians say

Dozens of people also came together Sunday afternoon at a wreath-laying ceremony in Grand Parade.

Over 100 wreaths were made by Scouts Canada for the service, to help remember the human and animal casualties of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

A wreath laying ceremony is taking place this afternoon at Grand Parade in #Halifax in honour of #Vimy100 @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/adknLkkKQR — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) April 9, 2017

Maria Samman was in France for the 99th anniversary. As part of the Canadian Youth Remembrance Society, she helped plan the centennial service in Halifax.

“As time goes by, you know, the veterans, they’re no longer able to represent themselves and the effort they put in, but it’s important to remember to carry that on,” said Samman.