Longueuil police investigate fiery crash in Saint-Hubert

Longueuil police are investigating after a vehicle collided into a cement pillar on Maricourt Boulevard in Saint-Hubert, before bursting into flames.

Emergency services were alerted at 3:20 a.m. after a 911 call was made reporting a crash at Maricourt Boulevard, near Highway 30.

Firefighters responding to the call only noticed there was an occupant in the vehicle after dousing the flames.

Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the victim and would not disclose the nature of their injuries.

Engineers with Quebec’s transport ministry were dispatched to the scene of the crash to determine whether there was any structural damage to the roadway, or the cement pillar.