Rush clinch home advantage for playoffs after 16-12 win over Stealth

The Saskatchewan Rush have guaranteed themselves home field advantage in the playoffs after a 16-12 win against the Vancouver Stealth tonight at Sasktel Centre.

The Rush were leading 15-7 in the fourth, before the Stealth scored five goals. The Rush hung on to win the game, and are now two and half games ahead of the Colorado Mammoth in first place in the National Lacrosse League’s West Division.

Mark Matthews led all players with seven points, while Adam Jones scored four goals in the outing for the Rush.

This is the first of three home games in a row for the Rush. They face the North England Black Wolves next weekend on Saturday.