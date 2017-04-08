Regina man’s song ‘Beep Beep I’m a Sheep’ tops Canadian comedy charts

To Todd Bryanton, it’s a silly and fun song for all ages. Beep Beep I’m a Sheep was uploaded to YouTube April 1, and it’s been viewed millions of times and counting.

It’s the first video the 35-year-old has posted to go viral this big and this quick.

“I wasn’t expecting it to get nearly a million views a day, which it was doing at the beginning. Even over the week, it’s got four-and-a-half to five million views, so that’s crazy, ” Bryanton said.

I definitely didn’t expect that.”

The two minute song is a collaboration between a few other YouTube stars, such as ‘Tom Ska’ Ridgewell in the U.K. Byranton has written a number of songs for Ridgewell’s channel.

This one is based on a catchphrase a character says in a an episode in one of Ridgewell’s cartoon series.

U.K. artist Ben Smallman animated the song and the vocals were done by U.S. artist Gabriel Brown.

“We just had the catchphrase before, it was an idea to sort of turn it in to a dance move you can do base on that, and the that’s when we started to put together the animation,” Bryanton said.

The video is still climbing rapidly in views, and people are also buying it on iTunes.