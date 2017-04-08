Dental hygienists offer free services for those in need

Dental hygienists from across Canada volunteered their time and expertise Saturday to give back to the communities they live and work in.

Gift from the Heart is a one-day event that allows hygienists to provide dental hygiene care to those without dental insurance or who are on a fixed income.

“We provide services to anybody who has a hard time maybe affording dental care,” volunteer Elaine Giffen said .

Gift from the Heart started in 2009 and is staffed entirely by volunteers. This year is the first time that staff at Park Lane Dental in Halifax have taken part in the event.

Patients who take part are offered services like cleanings free of charge.

“There are a lot of people that are working hard but don’t have insurance or just having a hard time making ends meat. We could probably do this every day,” Giffen said.

“This is dental health month and this (Gift from the Heart) is the kick off to dental hygiene week,” Giffen said. “It all goes together to promote oral health.”

Similar events were taking place across the country.