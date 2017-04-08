Penticton Vees take game 5 against Vernon Vipers

The BCHL Penticton Vees won 3-2 against the Vernon Vipers in overtime Friday night.

The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and hope to eliminate the Vipers Saturday night in Vernon.

The Vees outshot the Vipers 36-28.

Cameron Trott opened up the scoring with a point for the Vipers on a power play.

Gabe Bast responded on a Vees power play to tie up the game.

Penticton took a lead in the second with a goal from Taylor Sanheim, but Jagger Williamson would tie up the match a few minutes later.

As a feisty overtime period ensued, it wasn’t until 8:40 when Nicholas Jones secured the win for the Vees.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Grizzlies took a 3-2 road win over the Chilliwack Chiefs to force a Game six Saturday in Victoria.