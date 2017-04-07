London Transit Commission investigating damage after rider posts photo of holes in city bus

The London Transit Commission is reassuring the public that transit is safe after a rider posted a photo showing large holes in the floor of a city bus.

The woman, who has asked to not be identified, was taking the route 20 bus to work when she noticed the holes and alerted the driver around 4:47 a.m. on Friday.

“I thought that could not be right and stepped back and looked and I saw three holes in the floor of the bus,” the rider said. “[A] fairly large [hole] with wooden shards sticking up, so if you were sitting in the chair, you would not be able to sit comfortably, and [another hole] so large that you could see the road underneath.”

According to Kelly Paleczny, general manager for the LTC, the driver called in the situation and another bus was dispatched and took over at the Fanshawe College stop.

“An operator missed a turn on his route and attempted to turn a bus around in a parking lot,” Paleczny said. “In doing so, he drove over some large impediments that caused that structural damage to the bus.”

According to the woman, it took approximately 25 minutes for a replacement bus to arrive.

“I’ve been riding the bus for over 25 years,” the woman said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. We talk about rapid transit, we talk about encouraging Londoners to take the bus [and] we talk about subsidizing it [to make it] accessible for children. I don’t think a person under 12 should risk tripping over that.”

Paleczny said the bus floor is basically wood and has support structures built into it, which can cause damage if there is not enough clearance.

“Depending on the extent of the damage, that will determine how long [the bus] will be out of service,” Paleczny said.

She noted the LTC performs checks in the morning and the evening to ensure that all vehicles are cleared to take passengers.

The LTC has hoisted the vehicle and crews are examining the damage to the bus.