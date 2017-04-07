RCMP investigating after suspicious package delivered to Wolfville home

Nova Scotia RCMP are trying to determine who is responsible for sending a suspicious package to a Wolfville home this week.

Police were called to a residence on Parkview Avenue around noon on Thursday after someone reported receiving a suspicious package in the mail.

A safety perimeter was immediately set up and some nearby residents were asked to leave their homes.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Explosives Disposal Unit were called to the scene and used a mobile robot to manipulate the package.

Police are being tight lipped about what exactly was contained inside the package but confirm it was not drugs.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the package contained materials that could have caused injury and described the case as relatively unique. She would not say if items contained inside the package could have been used to make an explosive.

Police say the materials inside the package have been safely disposed of. RCMP are now working with Canada Post to determine the origin of the package. At this time, no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

