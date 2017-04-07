Alberta government announces plans for Town of Cochrane interchange

Drivers in southern Alberta will soon benefit from an interchange at the intersection of Highway 1A and Highway 22, which was granted funding in the NDP’s 2017 budget.

The interchange, to be built in the Town of Cochrane, is meant to reduce congestion, improve commute times and create jobs. The cost is estimated at between $40 million and $50 million, according to a government web page.

Twinning of Highway 1A under a twinned Highway 22 bridge, construction of a twinned Highway 22 bridge over the CPR mainline, access ramps to both highways and Highway 1A bridges over Big Hill Creek are planned as part of the project.

“The intersection of the 1A and 22 highways is a critical transportation hub to locals and travellers alike,” Banff-Cochrane MLA Cameron Westhead said in a statement Friday. “Its proximity to world-class tourism destinations and natural resources requires a safe and efficient transportation corridor for all.”

The province says an engineering consultant will be chosen by summer 2017 and construction could start as early as fall 2019.

Once the design process is finished, the government will provide a more detailed timeline, suggesting Friday such a project would take about two years to complete.