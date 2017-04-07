Edmonton Eskimos fire general manager Ed Hervey

The Edmonton Eskimos have fired general manager Ed Hervey. A CFL source confirmed the move Friday to The Canadian Press. The reason is not yet known.

The Edmonton Eskimos Football Club issued a statement saying president and CEO Len Rhodes will make a “major organizational announcement” Friday morning at Commonwealth Stadium.

Hervey, 43, has served as Edmonton’s GM since 2013 and built a Grey Cup-winning squad in 2015.

Hervey played college football at USC, where he converted to receiver from quarterback, but left school without his degree to pursue a pro career. He was selected in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL draft to the Dallas Cowboys and also spent time with Oakland (twice) and Denver before joining the Eskimos in 1999.

Hervey played eight seasons with Edmonton, winning two Grey Cups while registering 476 catches for 6,715 yards and 43 TDs. He retired in 2007 to become a scout with the club.

He was promoted to head scout two years later and became the Eskimos’ GM in 2012. Hervey added the vice-president of football operations title in February 2015.

Last year he fulfilled a promise to his mother to earn a college degree, when he received a bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

