Alt-right figures blast Donald Trump’s attack on Syria

It wasn’t long ago that Richard Spencer was saying “Hail Trump” and prompting people to raise their hands in salute to the U.S. president.

But Spencer, a figure long associated with the alt-right conservative movement, struck a decidedly different tone as Donald Trump ordered the launch of as many as 60 missiles at a Syrian airbase on Thursday night.

The #AltRight is against a war in Syria. Period. We want good relations with Bashar al-Assad, and we urge Trump to halt the rush to war. — Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) April 6, 2017

I absolutely condemn Washington's military strike against Syria. #Syria #NoMoreWar — Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) April 7, 2017

Spencer unleashed a series of tweets against Trump amid news of the attack — including the president’s own tweets from 2013, when he urged Barack Obama against involvement in Syria.

Here are two of Trump’s posts that Spencer re-tweeted:

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

But Spencer was hardly alone among figures associated with the alt-right, an anti-mainstream conservative movement that has foregrounded white identity as one of its prime issues, USA Today noted.

It’s a movement that was vocally supportive of Trump during last year’s U.S. election. But on Thursday, numerous people that have been attached to the movement criticized Trump’s intervention in Syria.

Here was Paul Joseph Watson, editor of Infowars.com.

Hey @realDonaldTrump – Americans didn't vote for you to intensify Hillary's disastrous foreign policy. https://t.co/NWFhj2SVNg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

I guess Trump wasn't "Putin's puppet" after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet. I'm officially OFF the Trump train. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

It's been fun lads, but the fun is over. I'll be focusing my efforts on Le Pen, who tried to warn Trump against this disaster. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

Here was Mike Cernovich, author of MAGA Mindset: Making YOU and America Great Again, an analysis of Trump’s rise to power.

Today over 500,000 people have watched my videos and streams. 90% are @realDonaldTrump supporters, none want war with Syria. #NoMoreWars — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 7, 2017

And here was social media personality Tim Treadstone, also known as Baked Alaska.

The USA was not attacked. Why are we attacking Syria? I 100% don't support this. — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) April 7, 2017



People praising the Syria attack: -Hillary

-McCain

-Lindsay Graham

-Paul Ryan

-Leftists People against the attack: -Real Trump Supporters — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) April 7, 2017

As Vox noted, the alt-right has roots in the “deeply anti-interventionist paleoconservative movement,” and supported Trump in the U.S. election because they thought he would oppose military intervention.

For a time, that seemed like it would be the case.

Throughout 2013, Trump tweeted his opposition to any move by Obama to intervene in Syria.

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

But a change was witnessed in Trump after news emerged about a chemical attack that killed innocent children and babies.

“I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and it shouldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” he told reporters on Air Force One Thursday.

“Something should happen.”

Something did happen. And it alienated people who thought Trump was their man.