Port of Saint John criticized after company folds following announced expansion

The International Longshoremen’s Association in Saint John is accusing the Port of Saint John of not doing its “due diligence” when it came to a failed business promising jobs to the area.

READ MORE: Billboards advertising 3,000 New Brunswick jobs popping up in Canadian cities

I.A.M. Building Systems announced in June 2015 its intentions to expand into the city almost two years ago. The business would expand into Saint John, building pre-fabricated homes bound for the Caribbean. It came with a promise of fifty jobs and a 7 million dollar investment.

But in just a short period of time the company would sink.

Local longshoremen say not a single home was built and they are very disappointed.

“We’re talking about public funds, taxpayers monies at both the Enterprise Saint John office and the Saint John Port Authority office,” said Pat Riley of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 273.

“They’ve got an obligation to do their due diligence and it wasn’t done.”

Port Saint John says it did its best to gain as much information as possible before signing a deal.

“There was some concern but not enough concern to not proceed and so we proceeded with the understanding that there could be some risk,” said Port Saint John President & CEO Jim Quinn.

WATCH: Port Saint John officials optimistic despite loss of container business

The port would end up building the 65 foot structure itself.

“We saw great value in the building given the huge potential for marine renewables and so in fact we’re very pleased that we actually have those facilities rented to one of the interests in the marine renewable sector now,” Quinn added.

Riley says that at the end of the day the port has to move on, but people are hopeful for jobs and it’s very important that the people in charge carry out their due diligence.