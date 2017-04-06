Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child porn charges

A 44-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and is now facing a slew of charges following an investigation into human trafficking.

Police say they received information on April 2 about a man who directed and influenced three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17 for the purpose of prostitution.

Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested April 6 after police executed a search warrant at a home on Quartz Drive. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the following charges:

Two counts of human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen

Three counts of sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of receiving material benefit from sexual services

Two counts of material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen

Two counts of householder permitting sexual activity

Two counts of making child pornography

Distributing child pornography

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Two counts of keeping a common bawdy house

Halifax Regional Police say human trafficking is an offence that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or other potential human trafficking matters to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

