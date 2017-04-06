Canada
April 6, 2017
Updated: April 6, 2017 2:20 pm

Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child porn charges

By Reporter  Global News
A 44-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and is now facing a slew of charges following an investigation into human trafficking.

Police say they received information on April 2 about a man who directed and influenced three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17 for the purpose of prostitution.

Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested April 6 after police executed a search warrant at a home on Quartz Drive. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the following charges:

  • Two counts of human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen
  • Three counts of sexual assault
  • Sexual interference
  • Invitation to sexual touching
  • Two counts of receiving material benefit from sexual services
  • Two counts of material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen
  • Two counts of householder permitting sexual activity
  • Two counts of making child pornography
  • Distributing child pornography
  • Two counts of possession of child pornography
  • Two counts of keeping a common bawdy house

Halifax Regional Police say human trafficking is an offence that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or other potential human trafficking matters to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

