Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child porn charges

A 44-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and is now facing a slew of charges following an investigation into human trafficking.
READ MORE: Two Halifax men facing human trafficking, prostitution charges
Police say they received information on April 2 about a man who directed and influenced three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17 for the purpose of prostitution.
Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested April 6 after police executed a search warrant at a home on Quartz Drive. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the following charges:
Halifax Regional Police say human trafficking is an offence that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or other potential human trafficking matters to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.