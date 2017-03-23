Two Halifax men facing human trafficking, prostitution charges

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) have laid prostitution and human trafficking charges against two Halifax men.

Police say members of the Special Enforcement Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation on Oct. 23, 2016 regarding a man suspected of directing and influencing a 22-year-old woman for the purpose of prostitution.

Last night, HRP say two men and a woman were arrested without incident in Halifax at an apartment in the 0-100 block of Main Avenue. All three were held in custody overnight.

Police released a 56-year-old Halifax woman Thursday without charges.

Leslie Burton Gray, 24, and 21-year-old Andre Jerome Gray are set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday.

Both face charges of:

Human trafficking

Receiving material benefit from trafficking

Material benefit

Advertising

Andre also has been charged with one count of failing to attend court.

The police investigation continues.