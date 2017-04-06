Burlington, Ont., introduces real-time parking data

The City of Burlington is hoping to kick parking frustrations to the curb with a new mobile app feature.

Occupancy sensors are slowing being installed throughout streets and lots in the downtown so that residents can quickly find out where a spot is available.

The magnetic pucks will communicate with the city of Burlington app so that drivers can bring the information up on a mobile device.

Parking availability will also be made available through in car GPS, so as to avoid distracted driving.

Project leader Paul Byrne says these devices also stand to benefit the city.

“These pucks will be able to tell us over a period of time, where people are parking, how long they’re parking for, do we need to build more parking in certain areas” he said.

Byrne expects real-time data to be available for all of the downtown core by August of this year.

He says ideally there will also be an option to pay for parking in advance.

If the project proves successful, Byrne says, it could eventually be rolled out across the entire city.