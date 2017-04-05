Edmonton Eskimos’ curling wannabe gets schooled by skip Val Sweeting

Edmonton Eskimos kicker Sean Whyte has a passion for more than the game of football.

The 31-year-old White Rock, B.C. native grew up working at a curling rink and took every opportunity he could to hone his skills on the ice.

And though he’d like to think his skills are pretty sweet, one of Edmonton’s most decorated female curlers, Val Sweeting, showed him a thing or two about the sport.

On Wednesday, Curling Canada invited Whyte to the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship to take in the games as a special guest.

.@EdmontonEsks placekicker (and curling fan) @SeanWhyte6 was on-hand to cheer on Canada as they clinched a spot in the 1v2 game #fwmcc2017 pic.twitter.com/tPZBDGcc1r — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 5, 2017

Time for @chelscarey to step up to the plate for football trivia… with a little help from @SeanWhyte6 #fwmcc2017 pic.twitter.com/oVtD8t9Q72 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 5, 2017

