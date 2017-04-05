Features
April 5, 2017 9:03 pm

Edmonton Eskimos’ curling wannabe gets schooled by skip Val Sweeting

Margeaux Morin By Weather Specialist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: We wanted to find out how well Edmonton Eskimos kicker Sean Whyte would do in a lesson from skip Val Sweeting.

A A

Edmonton Eskimos kicker Sean Whyte has a passion for more than the game of football.

The 31-year-old White Rock, B.C. native grew up working at a curling rink and took every opportunity he could to hone his skills on the ice.

And though he’d like to think his skills are pretty sweet, one of Edmonton’s most decorated female curlers, Val Sweeting, showed him a thing or two about the sport.

READ MORE: How much does team Sweden know about their second home Canada? 

On Wednesday, Curling Canada invited Whyte to the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship to take in the games as a special guest.

Check out the full video above.

 

READ MORE: How much do you know about curling? Take our curling quiz! 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
CFL
Curling
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Football
Ford World Men's Curling Championship
Sean Whyte
Val Sweeting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News