North Regina house fire sends five people to hospital

Regina Fire crews say five people were taken to hospital following a house fire on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived along Salemka Crescent around 5:30 a.m.

Five people were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews say damage to the house was extensive and the home is mostly likely a complete loss.

No word on the cause of the blaze.