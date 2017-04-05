Canada
April 5, 2017 9:18 am
Updated: April 5, 2017 10:10 am

North Regina house fire sends five people to hospital

By Reporter  Global News

Officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived along Salemka Crescent around 5:30 a.m.

Danny Klyne
A A

Regina Fire crews say five people were taken to hospital following a house fire on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived along Salemka Crescent around 5:30 a.m.

Five people were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews say damage to the house was extensive and the home is mostly likely a complete loss.

No word on the cause of the blaze.
Report an error
Regina Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News