Halifax police investigating bizarre hit and run

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run Tuesday afternoon that left multiple vehicles damaged.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m., a red Mazda 3 travelling on Novalea Drive turned right onto Duffus Street and hit a cab. The driver then lost control of his car and then travelled into the Lawtons parking lot, where it struck three parked cars. There were no reported injuries.

The male driver and his male passenger fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, the whereabouts of the driver or the driver himself to call police at 490-5020.

Follow @NatashaPace