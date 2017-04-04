Canada
LCBO staff set to hold strike vote later this month

By Staff The Canadian Press

LCBO staff will be holding a strike vote on April 24 and 25.

TORONTO – Liquor Control Board of Ontario staff represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union will be holding a strike vote on April 24 and 25.

The union has long railed against the government’s move to sell beer, wine and cider in grocery stores, calling it “creeping privatization.”

At the bargaining table, OPSEU says the LCBO is demanding “concessions” that it will not accept, and says major concerns include job security, scheduling and health and safety.

OPSEU has asked the Ministry of Labour to appoint a conciliator and if those discussions fail, it can start the clock toward a strike.

The union represents 7,500 LCBO staff whose collective agreement expired March 31.

There are 130 grocery stores in Ontario now selling beer and cider – with 70 of those also selling wine – and the government intends to expand that to up to 450.

