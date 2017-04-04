Calgary Humane Society launches ‘Lethbridge Dogs Fund’ to help care for seized animals

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is caring for dozens of dogs seized from a Lethbridge home more than a week ago.

About 100 dogs were seized from a west Lethbridge home on March 24.

The CHS said the 88 dogs transferred to its care are mostly small breeds like Chihuahuas and Yorkies, ranging in age from eight weeks to seniors.

Officials said most of the dogs require extensive medical care.

“Most of the dogs are also very fearful and therefore require extra support in order to feel comfortable in their new environment,” the society said in a statement.

The owner voluntarily surrendered them to the Alberta SPCA, according to a spokesperson. The investigation continues into whether charges will be laid.

Donations to help cover the costs can be made by calling 403-723-6000 or at www.calgaryhumane.ca/donate where a special “Lethbridge Dogs Fund” has been created.

With files from Global News