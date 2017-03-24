100 dogs removed from Lethbridge home

About 100 dogs found inside a Lethbridge home are being seized by the Alberta SPCA.

Alberta SPCA told Global News it took a phone call from a concerned resident about the animals.

Two peace officers went to the scene, along with a veterinarian who is assessing the condition of the dogs.

The resident of the home is said to be cooperating with authorities.

Lethbridge Animal Services posted to its Twitter account that it is closed for the day as its care staff and officers help deal with the seizure.

The SPCA declined to tell Global News the location of the home.