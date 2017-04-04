Regina set to ‘Rock Mosaic Stadium’ with inaugural concert in May

The City of Regina and Evraz Place announced a major concert happening at new Mosaic Stadium at the end of May called ‘Regina Rocks Mosaic Stadium.’

Mayor Fougere announced on Tuesday morning that Bryan Adams, Our Lady Peace and Johnny Reid will be performing the inaugural concert at the new stadium on May 27.

The test event aims to fill the venue at 75-per-cent of its 33,000 person capacity.

The first test event at Mosaic Stadium was a football game between the University of Regina Rams and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Oct. 1. A total of 16,500 fans turned up.

The last test event will be a Saskatchewan Roughriders’ pre-season game on June 10 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The teams’ regular season home opener is on July 1 against the Blue Bombers.

Guns N’ Roses will also be at new Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 27 for their “Not In This Lifetime” tour.



