Opening concert at Mosaic Stadium to be announced Tuesday

The City of Regina and Evraz Place will be announcing details on Tuesday for a concert at the new Mosaic Stadium in May.

On March 31, Evraz Place tweeted: “the Inaugural Concert in the new Mosaic Stadium is coming. Find out how you can be a part of history on April 4th.”

The concert is set to take place in late May as a second test event for the facility. The test event aims to fill the venue at 75-per-cent of its 33,000 person capacity.

Rumours among fans are that the headliner could be Canadian rock artist Bryan Adams. Adams, who is currently on a world tour, starts his North American leg in Los Angeles on May 20. He was last in Regina for his Reckless 30th Anniversary tour in 2015.

The first test event at Mosaic Stadium was a football game between the University of Regina Rams and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Oct. 1. A total of 16,500 fans turned up.

The last test event will be a Saskatchewan Roughriders’ pre-season game on June 10 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The teams’ regular season home opener is on July 1 against the Blue Bombers.

Guns N’ Roses will also be at new Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 27 for their “Not In This Lifetime” tour.