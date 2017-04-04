Amanda Todd’s alleged cyberbully could be extradited to Canada

A Dutch court has approved the extradition of the man accused of cyberbullying B.C. teen Amanda Todd.

The Dutch Security and Justice Minister must now approve the extradition, which would send 38-year-old Aydin Coban to Canada to face trial. He has been charged with extortion and possession of child pornography in relation to Todd’s case.

The 15-year-old took her life in 2012 after being bulled online.

Last month, Coban was sentenced in the Netherlands to nearly 11 years in prison for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and men. The Dutch court gave Coban the maximum possible sentence, calling his behaviour “astonishing”.

In March, Todd’s mom, Carol, said the ruling in the Netherlands would be a good thing for her daughter’s case. “Knowing Aydin Coban victimized these girls in a very similar way to what he did to Amanda and so it only gives more credence and more evidence and more plausibility that he could be the perpetrator in doing what he did to my daughter,” she said.

On Tuesday morning, she reacted to the news: