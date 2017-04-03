NDP says 9 audiologists out of work over hearing aid plan cut

The NDP is questioning the government over its decision to cut the provincial hearing aid plan.

Opposition critic Danielle Chartier says elimination of the Saskatchewan hearing aid plan will leave many residents without adequate service.

She also says the move puts nine audiologists out of work.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the decision was not taken lightly.

He says the private system offers expanded services and the province has to focus on core services.

Reiter also says six other provinces do not offer public system hearing services.

“There’s a perfectly capable public-private system that already offers services in far greater areas of the province than the Saskatchewan hearing aid plan does. Mr. Speaker, we have faith that they will rise to the occasion and provide those services.”