Woman struck and killed after getting out of her car following Coquihalla crash

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a woman’s death this morning after she was struck and killed on the Coquilhalla Highway Sunday.

The woman was involved in a chaotic multi-vehicle crash on the highway south of Merritt Sunday afternoon. Police say the woman was the only occupant of her vehicle that crashed but when she got out of her car, her vehicle was struck by a northbound Jeep and she died at the scene.

Investigators say conditions on the highway were snowy and slushy at the time.

Two separate incidents closed the highway in both directions for several hours, injuring 10 people. Following the first crash, at least four other vehicles were involved in another collision. Even a police cruiser was rear-ended when it arrived on scene.

“Cars were just slamming into each other and spinning off to the side, it was just mayhem,” Steve Hamilton, a resident of Kamloops who witnessed the crash, told Global News.

The RCMP is reminding motorists, although it is April sudden weather changes can occur in British Columbia’s mountain passes. It is still recommended to have good winter tires if travelling through the interior. Also, drivers should be prepared to adjust their speed accordingly.

-With files from Jill Slattery and Kimberly Davidson.